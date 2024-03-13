Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in ODI opener

Bangladesh have clinched a massive six wickets win over Sri Lanka in the three match One Day International (ODI) series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Thanks to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim as Shanto blazed with his bat, smashing his third ODI ton while Mushiqur scored 73 which led the Tigers to win with the big margin.

Shanto put away 13 fours and two sixes for his unbeaten 129-ball 122, his career-best score, and Mushfiqur was not out on 73 off 84 balls, a knock laced with eight fours.

After went down to the ground to chase, the top orders collapsed quickly leaving the team three down for 27 after six overs. But Shanto and Mahmudullah steadied the ship for them. The duo stitched 69 for the fourth wicket. After that the duo of Shanto and Mushfiqur put together a 165–run stand for the fifth wicket to take the Tigers home with 32 balls to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first which backfired on them as the Bangladeshi pacers made good use of the assistance that was available on the surface and shared 9 wickets amongst them. Bangladesh’s fielding was top notch as well.