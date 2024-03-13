Singer Sadi Mohammad no more

Eminent Rabindra sangeet singer and composer Sadi Mohammad passed away on Wendesday evening.

Shibli Mohammad, the deceased brother and distinguished dancer, confirmed the news to the media.

Sadi Mohammad was 70 years old who breathed his last around 7.30pm on Wednesday (March 13).

Shibli Mohammad said to media that Sadi was practicing music with his Tanpura in the evening. After a while, he suddenly noticed the door of his room closed. Then he broke open the door and recovered his hanging body.

Sadi Mohammad served as the director of the cultural organisation Rabi Raag.

Shibli Mohammad is a celebrated dancer in Bangladesh, who has recently been honoured with the Ekushey Padak. While speaking about his inspiration behind becoming a classical dancer, Shibli mentioned his brother, Sadi, as one of the greatest inspirations in his life.

“As a family, we all were inclined to different genres of cultural practices, and my brother is one of my biggest inspirations after my mother. He is one of the finest Rabindra Sangeet exponents of our time, and I used to sing with him too,” shared Shibli with The Daily Star just earlier this week.

Sadi Mohammad, who pursued his studies in Rabindra Sangeet at Visva-Bharati University in India, is the son of Liberation War martyr Salimullah and Jebunnesa Salim Ullah.

Later, the body was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue.