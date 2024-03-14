BNP leader Nipun gets bail in 7 cases

A court in Dhak granted bail to BNP Executive Committee Member and Dhaka BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury in 7 cases on Thursday after she surrendered and applied for bail in the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Assam Joglul Hossain granted bail to Nipun Roy on Thursday.

On January 22, The High Court granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun till March 25 in seven cases.

The HC also directed Nipun to surrender before the trial courts concerned by March 25 in the cases.

As the bail period had expired, she surrendered to the lower court and applied for bail. After the hearing, the court granted her bail.

Of the seven cases, two cases were filed with Ramna model police station and five cases with Paltan model police station over vandalism, including an attack on the chief justice’s residence.