Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injury’: Trinamool Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered major injuries to her forehead, the party informed through a post on X, reports ndtv.com.

The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Ms Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face. Sources said the Chief Minister suffered a fall at her home and was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Currently, the wound is being stitched.

“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party said in a post on X.

“Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health,” Sukanta Majumdar, state president of Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar inquired about the health of the Chief Minister expressing his deep anguish and wishing a speedy recovery.

In a video, the Chief Minister was taken to the Neurosciences Department of the hospital in a wheelchair and a bandage on her forehead.