Tigers eying second straight ODI series victory against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are keen to seal the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a match at hands when they take on the visitors for the second match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram Friday. The match starts at 2.30 PM.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 following a six-wicket victory in the first game. A victory in the second match will confirm their second straight ODI series victory against the Lankans at home, having previously won the last series between the two sides by 2-1 in 2021, BSS reports.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the side from the front with an unbeaten 122 which steered the side to a comprehensive victory despite Bangladesh lost three wickets for 23 runs in sixth over in the first game.

Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad hit a run-a-ball-37 after which another seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim added 73 not out to complement Shanto’s career-best knock, what was his third century in ODI cricket.

“We knew that with the new ball it’s quite hard so I just banked on my skill and took a little bit of time. Later on the wicket was very easy because of the dew,” Shanto said after the first match.

“Mahmudullah started his innings it helped me a lot, after that Mushfiqur showed his experience- we all know how capable he is. I hope he will continue his form.”

The victory was Bangladesh second in a row against the Lankans and fourth in the last seven matches. The previous victory came in the World Cup match which was marred by ‘timed out’ incident.

Senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim believed the victory was single-handedly scripted by skipper Shanto who was bold enough in overcoming any challenges.

“Shanto thoroughly deserved the century. He was excellent. It was a one-man show tonight. I think leadership brings out the best in some individuals. Shanto is definitely one of them. He really enjoys the captaincy,” Mushfiqur said.

“Shanto is the sort of guy who has the mentality to take responsibility as a challenge. I knew that he would score runs at the highest level.”

Overall it was Bangladesh’s only 11th victory in 55 matches against the Lankans. They lost 42 matches while two matches ended in a no result. However the recent stat show how dominating Bangladesh was against the Lankan in ODI format.

Under Shanto’s captaincy, Bangladesh found their first ever victory in an ODI match and a T20 match on New Zealand soil. Also he led Bangladesh to a maiden Test victory against New Zealand at home.

But after taking the charge as a full time captain, he lost the three-match T20 series to Sri Lanka a few days ago. But on his first assignment in ODI series, a format in which Bangladesh always prosper, Shanto wouldn’t like to be in losing side.

Traditionally Bangladesh don’t like to make any changes to the squad that won the previous game, so a change in squad for the second ODI is unlikely.

Sri Lanka admitted that the decision to bat first was wrong as they couldn’t understand the dew will be excessive, which would neutralize their bowlers’ effect. They are likely to make changes in the squad for the second ODI in a bid to stay alive in the series.

“We never expected there to be so much dew,” Sri Lanka allrounder Janith Liyanage said. “We thought we had a really good chance of winning the game after reducing them to 92-4. But when the dew came into play it was really hard for the bowlers to grip the ball. But they batted really well.”

Squad:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay