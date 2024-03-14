Diversify jute goods as per market demand, PM Sheikh Hasina says at jute fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday stressed the need for diversifying jute products according to the demand of the international market to unlock a huge export potential.

“We’ve to pay attention to exploring new export markets for jutes, assess what type of goods has demand in different countries, and produce such products accordingly,” she said, reports UNB.

The premier said this while opening six jute mills and the three-day multipurpose jute product fair-2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on the occasion of the National Jute Day-2024.

The National Jute Day is observed on March 06 every year. This year, the day was celebrated with the theme of ‘Bangabandhur Sonar Desh, Smart Pat Shilper Bangladesh’ (Bangabandhu’s golden country to be Bangladesh with smart jute industries).

The PM said if Bangladesh can raise the production of jute and jute goods as much as possible, it will open the door of unlocking a huge export potential alongside enhancing the use of jute goods in the country.

Noting that jute is the golden fibre, she said these golden fibres may bring the golden days for Bangladesh. “So, we’ve to utilise it properly,” she added.

“If we want to diversify our export basket, I think jute and jute goods can play one of the key roles here,” said Hasina.

She urged the authorities of jute mills leased out by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) to be sincere to produce new goods, explore new markets, and boost export of jute products.

Describing jute as environment-friendly goods, she said there is a huge potential market of jute products in the world.

The prime minister said unfortunately, jute neither enjoys the facilities as an agro-product nor as an export-oriented good.

“But we’ve taken a decision that we’ll ensure incentives for jute as agro-product and export goods,” she said.

The prime minister said the demand for jute goods would never go. “This golden fibre can keep an immense contribution to our economy,” she said.

In the wake of climate change, an enormous scope has been created for jute products as these are environment-friendly, she said.

The prime minister informed that the saree she was wearing at the function is made of jute fibre. “The golden days of jute-made sarees have returned,” she said.

After the speech she visited different stalls at the fair.

At the function, the prime minister handed over honorary crests to 11 individuals and organisations under 11 categories as well as nine jute related associations for their contributions to the jute sector.

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak chaired the event, while Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and Jute Ministry Golam Dastagir Gazi and President of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) Abul Hossain spoke on the occasion.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Abdur Rauf delivered the introductory speech.

The newly opened six jute mills, which were leased out by BJMC but now are run under private ventures are KFD Jute Mills Ltd at Rangunia in Chattogram, Bangladesh Jute Mills at Ghorashal in Narsingdi, Jatiya Jute Mills Ltd at Raipur in Sirajganj, Jashore Jute Industries Ltd and Carpeting Jute Mills Ltd at Rajghat in Jashore and Daulatpur Jute Mills Ltd at Shahor Khalishpur in Khulna.