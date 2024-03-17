‘Those admitted with 80pc of burns, are in critical state’

Gazipur burn victims, whose more than 80 per cent of body parts were bunt, are all in a critical condition, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Sunday.

“Still the condition of all the burn victims are critical.”

The minister came up with the development while talking to journalists this morning after placing wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 104th birth anniversary.

Dr Samanta Lal said, “Five of the Gazipur fire victims died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Besides, those, whose over 80 per cent of body parts were bunt, are in a critical state. We are providing highest medical care to them till the last.”

A total of 32 burn victims have admitted to the institute so far. Of them, 16 sustained 80 per cent burn injuries. The respiratory systems of all of them have been burnt.

On March 13, at least 35 people, including women and children, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Telirchala area Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.