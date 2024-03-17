Madushanka ruled out of remainder of Bangladesh tour

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the third ODI and ongoing Bangladesh series due to a left hamstring injury.

Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the matter and added that the bowler will return to Sri Lanka soon to start rehabilitation work.

The left-arm pacer had taken two wickets each in both matches.

The two teams play the all-important third ODI tomorrow with the series tied at 1-1.