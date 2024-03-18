Magic of Holi

Holi, often dubbed the festival of colours, holds a special place in the hearts of Indians worldwide. It signifies the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the rejuvenation of life. This year, let’s raise the bar high for Holi celebrations by adding more colours to the itinerary. With delectable Holi brunches from well-known chefs, a staycation and extravagant non-stop fun and music at your favourite addresses. Here’s a curated list of stops to make your Holi experience unique.

5 days of non-stop fun and music at Imagicaa: Get ready to dive into the most extravagant 5-day-long Holi celebration of the year at India’s favourite holiday destination, Imagicaa! The Imagicaa Holi Bash 2024 is to be held from 23 – 27 March 2024. The upcoming wave pool party is ready to set the tone by bringing a new dimension of musical euphoria, featuring talented and renowned DJ Julia Bliss, DJ Aryan Gala, DJ Himani Singh, DJ Prajakta and DJ Joel.

Experience the thrill of Imagicaa’s wave pool party, where you can splash and dance to the rhythm of the music amidst the cool waters. Ride the waves and soak up the sun in a vibrant and energetic atmosphere; the perfect way to cool off and make a splash during the festivities of this one-of-a-kind Holi celebration. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or just looking to have some fun in the sun, Imagicaa’s slides are guaranteed to delight and entertain. Unleash your inner thrill-seeker with unlimited access to Imagicaa’s exciting fun slides, offering an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other.

Where: Imagicaa Theme and Water Park, Khopoli

When: 23 – 27 March 2024

Time: 11 AM onwards

Entry Price: Starting Rs. 799/- onwards

For more information visit imagicaaworld.com

Let every colour tell a story at Suryagarh Jaisalmer: Nestled in the heart of Jaisalmer, Suryagarh beckons you to immerse yourself in a magical celebration of Holi, where every colour spins a tale of tradition and joy. Year after year, the hotel welcomes guests to partake in this joyous festival of Holi, celebrated with organic colours, delicate flower petals and amidst the melodies of the Thar.

As colours and laughter fill the air, experience the essence of Holi come alive at Suryagarh. From the soulful melodies of the Manganiyars to the graceful twirl of the dancers and a diverse array of Mithais prepared by the hotel’s in-house Halwai, every moment of your Holi celebration is nothing short of enchanting.

When: 24 – 26 March 2024

Price: Rs. 68,000++ (Valid for 2 nights, 2 people). The package includes a buffet Breakfast on both days; Holi Brunch with cocktails and entertainment on March 25th

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences: Revel in luxury with a Holi escape unlike any other at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. The ideally located hotel invites guests to experience the perfect Holi long weekend featuring its welcoming hospitality. The hotel presents The Leela Getaway, available from 23 – 25 March. Alongside, indulge in an exceptional ‘Holi Brunch’ with a specially curated menu on 24 March.

The stay package features an exciting lineup of offerings, including deluxe rooms, traditional Indian sweets upon welcome, a hearty breakfast buffet, a souvenir from your stay, and a hotel credit of Rs. 2000 and ‘Phoolon wali Holi’ celebrations. This exclusive opportunity offers a luxurious The Leela Getaway to celebrate the festival with joy and festivity.

Embrace the colours of spring with a Bikaneri Holi at Narendra Bhawan: Embark on a journey of vibrant festivities this spring at Narendra Bhawan, a boutique design hotel that presents the life of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner. The Bikaneri Holi celebrations at the hotel reflect the rich cultural tapestry of this enchanting city as you indulge in the hotel’s warm hospitality and intuitively curated experiences.

A mystical Sundowner at Darbari – a lakeside venue adorned with white canopies and lanterns, marks the beginning of an unforgettable two-day celebration filled with the colours of spring, music and scrumptious Bikaneri delicacies. On the day of Holi, revel in a bottomless brunch by the poolside, as the colours of Holi unfold and Narendra Bhawan becomes the canvas for your joyous celebrations.

When: 24 – 26 March 2024

Priced at: Rs. 11,250 ++ (per person, per night). The package includes sundowner at Darbari by the lake with cocktails & canapés on 24 March; breakfast and bottomless brunch with Holi celebrations on 25 March

Brunch at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotels & Residences: The elaborate spread planned at Spectra, an award-winning restaurant, is bound to bring out the best of the day. A specially designed menu will be ready to entice and delight you; the offerings feature everything from a Indian traditional mithai to flavoured Kulhad milk and lassi.

Time: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

For reservations: +91 9717596088 |+91 9650496906

Delectable brunch at The Hebbal Cafe: Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Holi at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal this festive season! Immerse yourself in a timeless Holi Brunch on the 24th Of March at The Hebbal Café, the hotel’s all-day-dining restaurant. Indulge in a culinary journey curated by the talented team of chefs, led by Executive Chef Rajeev Kumar. Delight in classic festive dishes like Kesar Thandai, Sweet Gujiya, Puran Poli, Besan Papdi, Dahi Vada, and more to tantalize your taste buds and elevate your Holi experience. Sip on some of the finest mocktails as you soak in the joyous celebrations. Enhance your dining pleasure with the lively tunes performed by the live band, creating a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Where: The Hebbal Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

When: 24 March

Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Price: Adults: Rs. 1999++ per person | Kids: Rs. 999++ (Above 5 to below 12 years)

For further details and reservations, contact: +919606482968

Celebrate Holi with a lavish brunch at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City: In the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture, Holi stands out as a celebration of colours, joy, and togetherness. Embracing this spirit of festivity, Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Mumbai Garden City proudly announces its Holi Brunch, promising an extravagant spread that encapsulates the essence of this beloved festival.

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

When: 24 March,12:30 pm to 4 pm | 25 March, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Holi brunch on Sunday at Rs. 3399++ without alcohol; Rs. 4899++ with alcohol. Holi Lunch on Monday Rs. 2299++

Rango Ki Ghoomar I Colour Me Happy I Ft. Nora Fatehi at JW Marriott Kolkata HOLI 2024: Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant colours and festive spirit of Holi at the most premium event of the season – Rango Ki Ghoomar I Colour Me Happy I Ft. Nora Fatehi | HOLI 2024, hosted by JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata. Experience the ultimate Holi celebration like never before with an exclusive event featuring Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi! Join for a day filled with music, dance, and endless joy as the hotel ring in the festival of colours in grand style.

What to expect: Organic colours for a safe and eco-friendly celebration. Unlimited buffet featuring a delectable array of Holi delicacies. Free-flowing beverages to keep the festive spirits high. Groove to the beats of the DJ and feel the rhythm with live dhol performance

When: 25 March 2024

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Where: JW Marriott Hotel, Kolkata

Ticket prices: Rs. 3999/- onwards

Vibrant shades of Holi Sunday brunch at Miri, The St. Regis Goa Resort: Indulge in a decadent Sunday brunch spread at Miri, with a riot of colours and flavours. Enjoy a specially curated Holi-themed menu, starting with a refreshing Thandai or cocktails with Goa’s homegrown rum, Maka Zai.

When: 22 March

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Price: Rs. 2999+taxes for brunch without alcohol, and Rs. 3999+ taxes for brunch with alcohol