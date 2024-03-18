Renowned band singer Khalid no more

Renowned band singer Khalid has passed away due to a heart attack.

He breathed his last at 7:15 pm, Monday, music producer Isha Khan Duray confirmed the news.

The body is now at Comfort Hospital in capital’s Green Road, he said in a Facebook post.

Khalid, the lead vocalist of the Chime band, is best known for his songs “Shorolotar Protima,” “Himaloy,” “Kono Karonei,” among dozens of other hit songs.

Khalid gained popularity both as a band member and as a solo artist.

Throughout Khalid’s music career, his band “Chime” released their first self-titled studio album in 1985. Until 2005, Chime released a total of five studio albums.