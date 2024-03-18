Six of a family killed in Sylhet road crash

Six members of a family, including two children, were killed and four others were injured after a pick-up collided with a human hauler on Sylhet-Tamabil Highway in Darbasta area of Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Monday.

The deceased were—Mongali Patra, 50, daughter of Santosh Patra of Chiknagul union of the upazila; Sabita Patra, wife of Nanda Patra; 6-month old Bijli, daughter of Suchita Patra; Susmita Patra, wife of Krishna Patra; Ritu Patra, 8, son of Sukendu Patra; and and Shamola Patra, 65.

Locals said the accident occurred when a pick-up coming from opposite direction collided with the human hauler, locally known as Leguna, on the highway in front of the Sylhet Polli Bidyut office at around 11.45am, leaving two persons dead on the spot and six others injured.

The injured were rushed to the Osmani Medical College Hospital where four others died.

Officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station Tajul Islam said they visited the spot.

He said the victims were going to Mokampunji from Chiknagul to attend a family programme.

Locals blocked the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway after the accident. Later they withdrawn the programme after getting assurance from local administration and local leaders.