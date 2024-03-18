Decision on Khaleda’s release Tuesday: Anisul

The decision regarding a prayer that sought permission for extension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia release period and her treatment abroad will be taken on Tuesday (March 19), instead of today, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

While responding queries over the issue, the minister said, “Khaleda’s family applied for her permanent release like previous. What did they mean by permanent release? They also sought permission for her treatment abroad. My secretary gave me this file today. I will dismiss the case very soon considering the whole matter. Will inform you (journalist) Tuesday InshaAllah.”

Minister Anisul Huq said these to reporters at his secretariat office on Monday.

“I received Khaleda Zia’s file today. I will have to be read, see, then consider.”

In this regard Anisul Huq said, “Don’t understand one thing. I have said many times that she has been released on two conditions under section 401. We have nothing to do defying law.”

The two conditions — on which Khaleda Zia was released through an executive order are that she would have to avail medical treatment staying at her home and that she would not be able to go abroad.