Barrister Kajol denied bail in SCBA vandalism case

A Dhaka court on Monday rejected BNP-backed Blue panel’s secretary candidate Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol’s bail in a case filed over violence during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

Kajol’s lawyers earlier today submitted an appeal with the court of Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Morshed Alam seeking his bail. After hearing, the Judge passed the order.

Omar Faruk Faruki, lawyer of the petitioner, confirmed this to media.

Kajol was sent to jail in the case on March 14.

Police on March 9 arrested Kazal from his Topkhana Road chamber.

On March 8, assistant attorney general Md Saifur Rahman Siddiqui Saif filed an attempt to murder case at the Shahbag Police Station.

In the case, he made 20 people, including Independent secretary candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi and Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol, accused.