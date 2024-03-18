BSF kills Bangladeshi along Moulvibazar border

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot a Bangladesh teenage boy to death along a border at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saddam, 13, son of Askir Miah, a resident of Moroichara area in the upazila.

Locals said a team of the BSF shot at Saddam along Shikharia border in the afternoon while he was grazing his cattle along another Bangladeshi, Siddique, leaving Saddam dead on the spot and the latter injured.

Kulaura Police Station inspector Kashainu said they learned that Saddam was taken by BSF members and injured Siddique was admitted to Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital.