Bangladesh restricts Sri Lanka to 235

Bangladesh bowlers have restricted Sri Lanka to 235 in the last match of the three-match ODI series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

The final team total would have looked worse if there had not been Janith Liyanage as he shined with 101 runs innings from 102 balls.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start. Taskin caught Nissanka in front with a sharp in-angler but if he had taken the review, the decision would have been reversed as it was going down leg.

Fernando then, fell soon after and Sadeera couldn’t capitalize on his start. Mendis was holding one end up but the introduction of Rishad saw him nicking one behind. Asalanka played a chancy knock and a loose shot led to his downfall.

Wickets kept falling but Liyanage stood like a rock from one end. He put the bad balls away and kept the scoreboard ticking. Theekshana gave him good support and they stitched a 50-run stand for the 8th wicket to take their side over 200.

Liyanage was able to score a well-compiled century but the final flourish didn’t come.

On the other hand, from the side of Bangladesh, Taskin took 3 wickets while Mustafizur and Mehidy Hasan took 2 wickets each.