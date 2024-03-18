Irish Minister pays homage to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32

Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32.

He placed a floral wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait on Monday morning.

The Irish Minister observed a minute of silence in memory of all those martyred on August 15, 1975.

He also had a tour of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed the Visitor’s Book.

The Irish Minister, who is on a two-day official visit, also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.