BNP leader Amanullah Aman gets bail from SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Amanullah Aman, who was sentenced to 13 years in jail, in a case filed over amassing wealth illegally and concealing information.

But he will have to take permission from the court if want to go abroad.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order.

Lawyer AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Adv Nazmul Huda was present of behalf of the BNP leader, while Adv Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the state.

Earlier on September 12, last year, the BNP leader filed an appeal challenging the lower court verdict that had sentenced him to 13 years jail in the case. He also sought bail in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on March 6, 2007, filed the case with the city’s Kafrul police station against Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

On June 21, 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years jail in the case.

Later, they filed an appeal challenging the lower court order. On August 16, 2010, the High Court acquitted them.

The ACC submitted a petition to the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

On May 26, 2014, the Appellate Division asked the HC to re-hear the petition.

On May 30 lat year, the High Court upheld the lower court order that had sentenced Aman to 13 years jail and his wife Sabera to three years.

It also asked them to surrender before the court within 15 days of getting the text of the verdict.

On September 3, Aman’s wife Sabera Aman surrendered before the trial court in the same case and the court sent her to jail rejecting the bail plea.

On September 5, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court granted bail to Sabera Aman in the case.