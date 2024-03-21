GM Quader relieves Ershad son of JaPa

Jatiya Party (JaPa) founder Husayn Muhammad Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad has been relieved of the party.

JaPa chairman GM Quader relieved 10 central leaders including Saad Ershad of the party on Thursday (March 21). These leaders have joined JaPa led by Raushan Ershad.

In a release signed by GM Quader-led JaPa’s joint secretary Mahmud Alam, it was stated that presidium members Sahidur Rahman Tepa, chairman’s adviser MA Quddus Khan, joint secretary general Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad, organising secretary Mahmuda Rahman Munni, provincial affairs secretary Khorshed Alam Khusu, religious affairs secretary Sujon Dey, Sharfuddin Ahmed Shipu, Sharmin Parvin Liza, joint publicity secretary Sheikh Mashuk Rahman and joint women affairs secretary Shahnaj Parvin were relieved of all posts of the party by GM Quader.

However, GM Quader didn’t take any step against leader of the another faction of JaPa Begum Raushan Ershad.