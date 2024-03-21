Gold prices up again, rises record high of Tk 1.14 lakh a bhori

Bangladesh Jewelers’ Association (Bajus) has again announced to increase the price of gold just two days after reducing it. Now the price of gold has been raised by Tk 2,916 per bhori.

As a result, the price of 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold has become Tk 1,14,078 per bhori.

The Bajus standing committee confirmed the matter with a press release on Thursday (March 21) and said the new price will come into effect from Friday (March 22).

In addition, the price of 21-carat is now Tk 1,08,883 per bhori, 18-carat Tk 93,312 per bhori, and gold of traditional method Tk 77,799 per bhori respectively.

Earlier on March 19, Bajus fixed the price of 22-carat gold at Tk 1,11,158 per bhori reducing it by Tk 1,750 per bhori.

In July last year, the gold price crossed the Tk 100,000 mark for the first time in Bangladesh.