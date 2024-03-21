No exams for students up to Class III

There will be not exams for the students up to class III and they will be assessed by their performance in the class, said the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Secretary Farid Ahmed of the ministry told this to the media at the Secretariat in the capital on Thursday.

According to the new education curriculum, students will be assessed through app.

Earlier, primary students were evaluated through three examinations in a year, he added.

Responding to a question, the Secretary said the process of assessment is different and it is called continuous assessment. Through observing the overall behavior and performance of a student, the continuous assessment will be done.

He said they have freed the students up to class III from the exam and burden of books.

Meanwhile, last year, the ministry started implementing the new curriculum at the primary and secondary levels.

The curriculum was introduced for grades I, VI, and VII in the first year and for grades II, III, VIII, and IX in the new academic year that started last January.

The ministry said that the new curriculum will be implemented in 12th grade (higher secondary) in phases in 2027.