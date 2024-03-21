Road construction works will remain suspended for 10-day during Eid

The construction and road repair works across the country will remain suspended for 10-day before and after Eid-ul-Azha to make the Eid jouney smoother.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, made the announcement at a meeting at BRTA Bhaban on Thursday morning.

He said to ease the traffic movement, the construction works will be suspended. All kinds of construction materials will also have to be removed from the roads. The works will remain suspended for seven-day before the Eid and three-day after the Eid.

The meeting was chaired by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Former minister and transport workers’ leader Shahjahan Khan, among others, was also present.