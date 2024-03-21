Minimum Fitra set at Tk 115, maximum Tk 2,970

This year, the rate of minimum Sadakatul Fitra has been fixed at Taka 115 per head, while the maximum amount is Taka 2,970.

The maximum Fitra was Tk 2,640 in the previous year.

The National Fitra Determination Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation Baitul Mukarram conference room on Thursday afternoon.

The rate of Fitra is fixed on the basis of market prices of flour, dates, cheese, raisins and some other essentials.

Fitra is paid to the poor before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.