College student drowns in SUST campus pond

A college student drowned in the pond adjacent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) campus on Friday.

The deceased, Arnab Talukdar, 17, was a resident of Madina Markets area of Sylhet city, and son of Kritish Talukdar.

Arnab was a first-year student at Shah Khurram Degree College in Sylhet, who hailed from Bishwambharpur upazila of Sunamganj district.

Eyewitnesses said that Arnab went underwater and failed to resurface for a considerable period. Subsequently, students from the university rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve him from under the water.

He was then rushed to Osmani Medical College Hospital on an university ambulance, where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

Dr. Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, the Proctor of the university, expressed his condolences, mentioning that Arnab might have come to learn swimming.

“The police are investigating the matter. We had previously instructed not to bathe in the pond, and the directive remains in place,” he said.