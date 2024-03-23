Diarrhoea cases on sharp rise in Sylhet

As scorching summer is knocking on the door, the number of diarrhoea patients in Sylhet has gone up steeply in the current month.

According to the official data of the Sylhet divisional office of the Director of Health, on Thursday, around 118 diarrhoea patients were admitted to the hospitals in the Sylhet division. Besides, 1,212 people were admitted in one week and 5,442 were admitted in the past 30 days.

Apart from that, the number of patients also increased who are taking treatment in their homes swelling the sale of ORSaline from the local pharmacies, locals said.

In the last week, among the 1212 hospitalised patients, 453 were from Sylhet district, 104 from Sunamganj, 346 from Habiganj and 309 from Moulvibazar.

In the last 30 days, among the 5,442 patients, 2,013 people were from Sylhet district, 389 from Sunamganj, 1,384 from Habiganj and 1,656 from Moulvibazar.

According to the sources of the health department, from 1 January to 21 March this year, a total of 11,460 people were hospitalised with diarrhoea in the division.

In this regard, Sylhet City Corporation’s (SCC) Chief Health Officer Dr Zahidul Islam said “The number of diarrhoea patients is increasing. But it is not alarming yet. Especially during the month of Ramadan, fried foods are eaten frequently. And these foods can cause gastric problems. It can also cause diarrhoea.”

He suggested residents maintain proper hygiene and special care of children and elderly people to fend off possible crises.