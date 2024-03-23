Women are powerful agents in climate fight: Environment minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury said Saturday that women are powerful agents of change in building resilient communities by tackling climate change.

He said for this reason collaborative efforts and collective action are important for charting a course towards a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable world. It is imperative that we harness the potential of women as key stakeholders in crafting holistic solutions to these pressing problems.

The environment minister said this as the chief guest at a seminar titled “Climate Change and Environmental Degradation – Impact on Women and the Way Forward,” organised by the SAARC Business Council of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) at Parliament Club Auditorium in the capital.

The minister said that foreigners now want to learn strategies to deal with climate change from Bangladesh. And yet, whatever action is being taken in the country to combat climate change is not enough.

He said that proper research is needed for continuing the fight against climate change. Above all, collaboration with everyone including the private sector is essential to deal with climate change, he said.

Mantasha Ahmed, president of SAARC Business Council of WICCI, moderated the event. Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary at Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dilruba Haider, program specialist for disaster risk reduction and climate change at UN Women; Runa Khan, founder and executive director of the non-profit Friendship; Dr Samiya A Selim, director at Center for Sustainable Development ; Daniel Novak, first secretary at Embassy of Sweden, and Azeeza Aziz Khan, director of Summit Group, were also present among others on the occasion.