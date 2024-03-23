Fire breaks out at Gulshan-1 building

A fire broke out in a multi-storied building at Gulshan-1 in the capital at 4:20 pm on Saturday.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters Media Officer Talha bin Jassim confirmed the matter.

He said three units of fire service are working to bring the fire under control.

At 4:20 pm, a fire broke out in the outdoor unit of an air conditioner on the 9th floor of the AWR 18-storey building, he added.

Initially, the fire service official could not give any information about the cause of the fire and the casualties.