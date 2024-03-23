Cheesy Potato Tots

Ingredients:

½ kg boiled mashed potato

250 gm mozzarella cheese

1 tbs black pepper powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 egg

100 gm all-purpose flour

50 gm breadcrumbs

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method:

At first add black pepper powder, garlic powder and salt in the mashed potato. Stuff the grated mozzarella cheese in the mashed potato and make the fist shape. Now coat the tots with flour, then go for egg wash and lastly coat them in the breadcrumbs. Keep the tots in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. After that in a frying pan fry them in medium low flame. Server the tots with salads and sauce.