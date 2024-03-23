UNESCO to celebrate silver jubilee of International Mother Language Day in 2025

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will celebrate the silver jubilee of International Mother Language Day on February 21, 2025.

The decision was taken unanimously at the 219th meeting of UNESCO executive board, held at its headquarters in Paris, the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris said.

Sixty-three UNESCO member states supported the proposal placed by Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Besides UNESCO headquarters, the silver jubilee of International Mother Language Day will be celebrated at its regional and local offices as well.

All member states have been requested to celebrate the silver jubilee of International Mother Language Day.

Bangladesh Ambassador to France and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to UNESCO, Khondker M Talha, thanked the UNESCO member states.

He thanked all concerned for giving universality to sign language by giving it the importance of a mother tongue.

The ambassador said the decision was yet another recognition of the leadership and concerted efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the preservation, promotion and expansion of the mother tongue and sign language.

He hoped that as a result of this decision, various programmes would be adopted at home and abroad to honour the mother tongue next year.

The ambassador identified the global celebration of International Mother Language Day as a unique success of Bangladesh’s public diplomacy and through this he felt it was a golden opportunity to highlight to the world the great history of Bangladesh’s Language Movement and sacrifice for the mother tongue.

In 1999, the UNESCO General Conference proclaimed February 21 as the International Mother Language Day.

The proclamation considered the moves to promote the dissemination of mother languages to encourage not only linguistic diversity and multilingual education but also developing fuller awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions throughout the world and inspiring solidarity based on understanding, tolerance, and dialogue.

The proclamation was also considered to be one of the most effective ways to promote and develop mother languages through organising various activities and exhibitions by the member states.