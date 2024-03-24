PM Sheikh Hasina opens military hardware display-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the combined Military Hardware Exhibition at the National Parade Square here on the Independence and National Day-2024.

She opened the display by cutting a ribbon and releasing balloons in the morning.

The exposition would be opened for all from 10am to 4pm from March 26 to March 30, said an ISPR press release, reports BSS.

Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force exhibit their hardware including weapons in the display.

Successful landing of the army paratroopers from helicopters graced the ceremony at the scene.

The prime minister went round different stalls and pavilions set up by the three forces and witnessed various light and heavy weapons being used by the army, navy and air force troops when concerned officials briefed her on the hardware.

The premier and the guests also enjoyed a cultural function performed by the artists of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra as Sheikh Hasina later joined a photo session with them.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan received the premier on her arrival at the National Parade Square.

Cabinet members, premier’s advisers, parliament members, secretaries, foreign ambassadors, senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.