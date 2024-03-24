List of 118 more martyred intellectuals published

The government has published a list of 118 more martyred intellectuals. With this, lists of 560 martyred intellectuals were published in four phases.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque published the fourth list of martyred intellectuals at a press conference on Sunday.

The minister said the latest list included teachers, politicians, social workers, doctors, lawyers, service holders, engineers, dramatists, musicians and cultural workers.

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry published a gazette of 191 martyred intellectuals on 7 April, 2021.

Later, a list of 143 martyred intellectuals was published on 29 May, 2022, and a list of 108 martyred intellectuals was published on 15 February last.