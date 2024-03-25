10 health tips for Ramadan fasting

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a sacred time for Muslims worldwide. It commences and concludes with the sighting of the crescent moon. Due to the Islamic calendar’s shorter duration compared to the Gregorian calendar, Ramadan shifts earlier by 10 days annually, allowing it to traverse all seasons within a 33-year cycle.

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, devoting themselves to increased prayers, introspection, and acts of charity.

Taking care of your health during fasting in Ramadan is, however, very important.

1. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours, especially during Suhoor and Iftar, to prevent dehydration.

2. Eat nutritious foods: Always eat a balanced diet with foods rich in complex carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables to provide sustained energy throughout the fasting period.

3. Avoid overeating: While breaking the fast at Iftar, avoid overeating or consuming large amounts of sugary or fatty foods. Opt for moderate portions and balanced meals.

4. Include Suhoor: Have a nutritious pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) that includes complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to provide energy and keep you feeling full throughout the day.

5. Reduce intake of caffeine and sugary drinks: Reduce consumption of caffeinated and sugary beverages as they can lead to dehydration and energy crashes.

6. Take short naps: If possible, take short naps during the day to help alleviate fatigue and maintain energy levels.

7. Exercise moderately: Engage in light to moderate physical activity, such as walking or gentle stretching, during non-fasting hours to maintain fitness and energy levels. Avoid strenuous exercise during fasting hours.

8. Monitor health: Pay attention to your body and any signs of dehydration, fatigue, or health issues. Seek medical attention if needed.

9. Get sufficient sleep: Aim for adequate sleep during the night to ensure your body’s overall well-being and energy levels during fasting hours.

10. Break fast gradually: Start Iftar with dates and water, followed by a light meal, and gradually consume more substantial foods to prevent digestive discomfort.

By taking these steps, Muslims can maintain their health and well-being while fasting.

However, if there are any underlying health conditions or concerns, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional.