Bangladesh, Bhutan sign 3 new MoUs

Bangladesh and Bhutan on Monday signed three new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance mutual cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The MoUs are: Establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, Setting up a Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in Thimphu, and technical cooperation on consumer rights.

Another MoU on cultural exchange was renewed.

Health Minister Smanta Lal Sen, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection Director General (Additional Secretary) A.H.M. Shafiquzzaman and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed signed the MoUs for Bangladesh side.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the MoU signing agreement held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Earlier, on his arrival, the Bhutanese King was received by the Prime Minister at her office.

The Bhutanese King held a delegation-level meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prior to the MoU signing ceremony.

They will also have a one-to-one meeting.