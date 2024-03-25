UK Bangla Reporters Unity’s Independence Day discussion & Iftar held

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Bangladesh would not have been independent if Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation for a thousand years, had not been born. We also could not identify ourselves as Bengalis, said keynote speaker Matiar Chowdhury at the Independence Day Discussion and Iftar organised by UK-Bangla Reporters Unity (UKBRU) on 23 March 2024. The speaker further noted that even after 52 years of independence, we all must unite again, like seventy-one, against these anti-national elements, which are engaged in propaganda against Bangladesh.

The event, organised in a restaurant in East London, was presided over by Sajidur Rahman, Vice President of the organisation, and conducted by the organisation’s General Secretary, Jubayer Ahmed. Matiar Chowdhury said that the anti-independence forces are indulging in false propaganda about the number of martyrs and the declaration of independence. We who had witnessed the Liberation War have a duty to present the correct history to the new generation.

On behalf of the organisation, Vice President Jamal Ahmad Khan, Assistant Secretary Saleh Ahmad, Assistant Secretary Dr Azizul Ambia, Assistant Treasurer Mirza Abul Kashem, Events and Facilities Secretary A Rahman Oli, former President Mohammad Shahed Rahman, and former Vice President Barrister Iqbal Hossain.

Others who spoke were journalist Shah Mustafizur Rahman Belal, editor of Bisshobangla24.com, Imran Ahmed, poet Faizur Rahman Faiz, Hasan Ahmed, Md Sultan Ahmed, Salman Ahmed Chowdhury, Md Suez Miah, Abdus Sattar, Salim Ahmed and Shah Sohel Amin.

Ashraful Huda, the organisation’s Treasurer, prayed for the peace of the souls of Bangabandhu, the father of the nation, the martyrdom of 15 August, the three million martyrs of the war of independence, and the welfare of the country and the nation.