Five of a family die from electrocution in Moulvibazar

Five members of a family, including three children, died, and another child was severely injured from electrocution in Moulvibazar’s Juri upazila in the early Tuesday.

The incident happened after an electric wire fell on the tin roof of a house owned by Foizur Rahman due to heavy rain and a storm.

While trying to leave the house during this time, five members of the same family were electrocuted to death.

The deceased were Foizur Rahman, 52, his wife Siri Begum, 45, daughters Samia Begum, 16, Sabina, 13, and son Sayem, eight.

At the time, their daughter six-year-old Sonia was injured.

Confirming the incident, Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Main Uddin said preparations were underway to bring the dead bodies to Juri Upazila Health Complex.