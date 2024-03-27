Eid shopping starts with beginning of Ramadan

Eid is the only occasion when everyone in the family gets a chance to buy new clothes.

Ramadan has begun and Eid shoppers throng the citys shopping malls, a month before Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest Muslim festival. Girls and women were prominent among the shoppers.

Most of them crowded clothes shops as they needed to go to tailors in time to make their outfits or alter their readymade clothes.

Shopping for Eid ul-Fitr can be an exciting and joyful experience. Here are some general tips to help you get started:

Make a List: Begin by making a list of items you need to buy, including clothes, gifts, decorations, and food items for the Eid celebration.

Set a Budget: Determine how much you can afford to spend on your Eid shopping and try to stick to it. This will help you prioritize your purchases and avoid overspending.

Shop Early: Eid shopping tends to get busier closer to the holiday, so its a good idea to start early to avoid crowds and find the best deals.

Consider Online Shopping: If you prefer to avoid crowds or if you e unable to visit physical stores, consider shopping online. Many retailers offer discounts and promotions, especially during festive seasons.

Buy New Clothes: Eid is a special occasion, and its customary for Muslims to wear new clothes to mark the celebration. Plan to buy new outfits for yourself and your family members.

Plan Gifts: If you plan to exchange gifts with family and friends, think about what they would appreciate and start looking for suitable gifts in advance.

Decorate Your Home: Enhance the festive atmosphere by decorating your home with lights, lanterns, and other decorations associated with Eid celebrations.

Stock Up on Food: Eid is also a time for feasting and enjoying delicious food with loved ones. Plan your Eid menu in advance and stock up on ingredients and special treats.

Don Forget Charity: Remember to set aside some funds for charity (Zakat al-Fitr) as it is an essential aspect of Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

Enjoy the Process: Lastly, remember that Eid shopping is not just about buying things but also about spending time with loved ones and enjoying the festive spirit. So, try to enjoy the process and cherish the moments spent with family and friends.

Happy Eid shopping, and may you have a blessed and joyful celebration!