‘Dacoit leader’ beaten to death in Habiganj

A leader of a dacoit gang was killed in mass beating in Habiganj’s Lakhai upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased was Hiraj Miah, 45, a resident of Sadar upazila.

According to Lakhai Police Station OC Md Abul Khayer a gang of dacoits were committing robbery intercepting some vehicles on a road in Goakara village at an early hours.

When villagers saw this, they chased the gang and managed to caught Hiraj Miah. They then badly beat him. But others managed to flee.

Critically injured Hiraj Miah was was taken to Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was learnt that Hiraj Miah was accused in 12 robbery cases filed with different police stations, the OC added.