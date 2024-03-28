80pc BNP leaders, activists faced torture: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said 80 per cent of BNP leaders and activists faced torture unleashed by the ‘fascist’ Awami League government.

“They can’t retain power without unleashing torture and suppressing people. Their first victim of suppression is BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and she is fighting for,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul said these at a programme of distribution Eid gift among families of the victims of enforced disappearance on behalf of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman organised by ‘Aamra BNP Paribar’ (We are BNP Family) held at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital on Thursday (March 28).

He said when BNP started movement against the fascist government or one-party rule or one woman’s rule, aiming to establish people’s right and democracy, they started repression on the BNP men.

“They have created such an environment of fear where no one can talk, write freely,” he alleged.

The fascist regime’s repression reached such a level that the opposition leaders and activists’ family member including father, mother, son, daughter and wife were not spared.

After getting bail, the victims shared the experience of inhuman torture in prison like uprooting their nails, breaking their legs and so on. The most pathetic was they could not get any treatment, he added.

Urging unity of all forces BNP secretary general said, “As a democratic political party we are doing more than our capacity to free the country from this horrible situation.”

There is no alternative to forge unity like 1969, 1971, 1990 where people fought against fascist, autocrat regime to restore democracy, he said.

Referring to the illness of BNP Chairperson, Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia fell sick on Wednesday. Physicians were present there. It seemed that time was running out very fast. However, she was finally recovered.

With ‘Aamra BNP Paribar’ cell’s convener Atiqur Rahman Rumman in the chair, the event was also addressed by the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, chairperson’s special assistant Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, executive committee member Mir Helal, Jubo Dal general secretary Abdul Monaem Munna and Chhatra Dal general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, among others.