Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Habiganj

A woman, mother of four children, reportedly committed suicide in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazil early Thursday.

The deceased was Laila Begum, 35, daughter of Manik Mia, a resident of village Chowshatpur under the upazila.

Police and locals said the family members of the woman found her hanging from the ceiling of the house and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj District Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Nabiganj Police Station sub-inspector Pijush Chandra Debnath confirmed it.