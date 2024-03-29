Bangladeshi youth stabbed dead in South Africa

A Bangladeshi youth was stabbed to death by miscreants at Best Area Falguz area in South Africa on Friday morning.

The killing took place at Falguz area of ​​South Africa’s Best Area around 11am on Friday.

The victim was identified as Emraj Hossain Sumon, 28, son of Abul Khayer, hailed from Jagatpur village in Feni’s Daganbhuiyan municipality.

The victim’s uncle Sheikh Farid Uddin confirmed the death matter and said that a group miscreants went to Sumon’s shop in the morning and demanded money as esxtortion. When Sumon denied to do so, the groups stabbed him in front of the shop.

Locals rushed him to nearby hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Daganbhuiyan Upazil Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nibedita Chakma said the process to bring back the body to Bangladesh is being underway and legal action would be taken in this regard.