Chattogram shoe factory fire under control

The fire that broke out at a footwear accessories factory in the port city’s Bayezid Bostami Police Station area this afternoon was brought under control after two hours effort of the firefighters.

The fire was originated from second floor of the five-storey building of the ‘Rong Da International Enterprise Ltd.’ around 4:00pm, fire officials said.

Twelve fire units of firefighters from different fire stations in the city rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 6:10pm, said firefighter Shibli Sadiq of Fire Service and Civil Defence Bayezid Station.

No casualties were reported. However, authorities are yet to ascertain the extent of damages, he said.