Action if excess fare realised during Eid journey: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has warned that action will be taken against bus, train, and launch operators if they charge excess fare from holidaymakers during their Eid journey.

The IGP came up with the warning after distributing prises to the winners of the police’s annual Azan, Kerat and essay competition held at Rajarbagh central mosque in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

He also urged people to dial 999 for assistance in case of extortion on the road during their journey.