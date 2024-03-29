Submit a list of 80% persecuted leaders of BNP, Quader to Fakhrul

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon BNP to shun the path of politics of falsehood and asked its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to submit a list of his party’s 80 percent persecuted leaders.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, came up with the call while addressing a programme held at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue road in the capital Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

While addressing a function yesterday, Fakhrul claimed that around 80 percent of his party men have been repressed and suppressed in carrying out democratic movements in recent times.

In response to the allegation, Quader, pointing his finger at Fakhrul, said, “Cease such falsehood and publicly provide a list. Who among the leaders constitute the 80 percent? Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khashru, all obtained bail and were released from jail, one by one.”