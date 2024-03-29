British Bangladeshis enjoy iftar at Number 10 Downing Street with the Home Secretary and Muslims from across the country.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The Home Secretary, The Rt Hon James Cleverly, hosted an iftar at Number 10 Downing Street. During the

Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan, the Home Secretary invited members of the Muslim community from across

the country to join him in opening their fast (iftar).

James spoke of the importance of unity within our country and the richness diverse cultures bring to British

society. Attendees opened their fast and had the option to pray before sitting down to a delicious meal.

The attendees included British Muslims from across the country, many visiting 10 Downing Street for the first

time. One of these was Inam, a student at Durham University and of Bangladeshi heritage. “It is important for

young people from my background to see people like me and at my age being invited to No. 10. I hope they see

things like this and want to be more involved. I was invited because of my involvement with the Conservative

Friends of Bangladesh, so I am really grateful to them.”

“It is good of the Prime Minister to hold this iftar at 10 Downing Street. This portrays a promotion of cultural

and religious diversity, as well as peace and inclusivity in the country.” Anjenarra Huque, Co-Chairman of the

Conservative Friends of Bangladesh.

This event signifies the good work of organisations like the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh to promote

diverse cultures and social cohesion in a modern British society. The Conservative Party’s support is invaluable

and welcomed by the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh in their support of the British Bangladeshi

community.

Conservative Friends of Bangladesh is a member-led organisation that helps develop a meaningful relationship

between the Conservative Party, the British Bangladeshi community and Bangladesh. Our mission is to promote

the culture, successes and values of the British Bangladeshi community and advocate closer relations between

the Conservative Party and the British Bangladeshi community.