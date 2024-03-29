British Bangladeshis enjoy iftar at Number 10 Downing Street with the Home Secretary and Muslims from across the country.

Bangla Mirror Desk:
The Home Secretary, The Rt Hon James Cleverly, hosted an iftar at Number 10 Downing Street. During the
Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan, the Home Secretary invited members of the Muslim community from across
the country to join him in opening their fast (iftar).
James spoke of the importance of unity within our country and the richness diverse cultures bring to British
society. Attendees opened their fast and had the option to pray before sitting down to a delicious meal.
The attendees included British Muslims from across the country, many visiting 10 Downing Street for the first
time. One of these was Inam, a student at Durham University and of Bangladeshi heritage. “It is important for
young people from my background to see people like me and at my age being invited to No. 10. I hope they see
things like this and want to be more involved. I was invited because of my involvement with the Conservative
Friends of Bangladesh, so I am really grateful to them.”
“It is good of the Prime Minister to hold this iftar at 10 Downing Street. This portrays a promotion of cultural
and religious diversity, as well as peace and inclusivity in the country.” Anjenarra Huque, Co-Chairman of the
Conservative Friends of Bangladesh.
This event signifies the good work of organisations like the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh to promote
diverse cultures and social cohesion in a modern British society. The Conservative Party’s support is invaluable
and welcomed by the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh in their support of the British Bangladeshi
community.
Conservative Friends of Bangladesh is a member-led organisation that helps develop a meaningful relationship
between the Conservative Party, the British Bangladeshi community and Bangladesh. Our mission is to promote
the culture, successes and values of the British Bangladeshi community and advocate closer relations between
the Conservative Party and the British Bangladeshi community.