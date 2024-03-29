Former member of parliament and heroic freedom fighter Nazir Hossain held funeral in Sunamganj. 

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The funeral of three-time former member of parliament and heroic freedom fighter Nazir Hossain from Communist Party and BNP of Sunamganj-1 (Jamalganj, Tahirpur, Madhyanagar and Dharmapasha) constituencies was held. The funeral was held at 3:30 pm on Thursday in the old bastion area of ​​Sunamganj city. At that time, a smart team of police including Additional Deputy Commissioner and Officer-in-Charge of Sunamganj Sadar Model Police Station Khaled Chowdhury gave him a guard of honour. Hundreds of thousands of people from various organizations including freedom fighters, Awami League, BNP, National Party participated in the funeral.

Sunamganj District Awami League President and District Council Chairman Nurul Huda Mukut, BNP National Executive Committee Member and Organizing Secretary Dr. Shakhawat Hossain Jiban, National Executive Committee Member Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Sunamganj Municipality Mayor Nader Bakht, Awami League Leader Ed. Pir Matiur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Noman Bakhat Palin, District BNP President and former Member of Parliament Kalim Uddin Milan,

General Secretary Ed. Nurul Islam Nurul Sunamganj district press club president Latifur Rahman Raju, brave freedom fighter Abdul Majid, district BNP vice president Ed. Mallik Moinuddin Suhail, Nadir Ahmad, Md Farooq Ahmad, Ed. Sherenur Ali, Abul Mansur Mohammad Shawkat, former organizing secretary of district Awami League Sirajur Rahman Siraj, current organizing secretary Shankar Das, Asaduzzaman Sentu, Amal Kanti Kar, central member of Jubileeg ¦ Fazle Rabbi Samran, former VP Ed of Sunamganj Government College. Burhan Uddin Dolan, District Labor League President Md. Salim Ahmad, District Volunteers Party President Samchuzzaman, General Secretary Monazzir Hossain, District Youth Party General Secretary Ed. Mamunur Rashid Koych, Joint General Secretary Tafazzal Hossain, Mominul Haque Kalarchan, Organizing Secretary Kamrul Hasan Raju, District Sainik League President Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury Russell, Shantiganj Upazila Awami League Leader Md. Jasim Uddin, District Chhatra Dal Convener Jahangir Alam, Member Secretary Tarek Mia and others.

It should be noted that this brave freedom fighter Nazir Hossain, a three-time former member of Parliament, passed away in the early hours of Thursday while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dhaka. He was 76 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and many relatives. He liberated the country in 1971 by leading the liberation war as the assistant captain of Taikorghat sub sector of Sunamganj. He was elected Member of Parliament from the Communist Party in Sunamganj-1 Constituency in 1991. He joined Bangladesh Nationalist Party BNP on 15 October 1993. Later, in 1996, he became a BNP candidate from that seat and in 2002, he was elected as a member of Parliament three more times. He was later buried in the family graveyard of Shahpur village of Biswambharpur upazila.