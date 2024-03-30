Process of importing 40MW of electricity from Nepal almost finalised

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that the process of importing 40MW of electricity from Nepal, using India’s transmission infrastructure, is almost finalised.

Disclosing the information, Nasrul Hamid said that the electricity would be imported via the Bheramara Sub-Station in Kushtia, Bangladesh. And tariff negotiations between the National Electric Authority of Nepal and the Bangladesh Power Development Board are in the final stages.

Presently, Bangladesh imports approximately 1,000MW of electricity from India through the sub-station.

Addressing a seminar titled “Pre-event Seminar on the 3rd Nepal Investment Summit -2024,” held at the Nepal Embassy in the city’s Baridhara diplomatic zone, Hamid further said Bangladesh’s intention to invest in Nepal’s hydro project, Sunkoshi-3, which would potentially enable electricity sales to both India and Nepal.

Nasrul Hamid highlighted the completion of feasibility studies and ongoing discussions as positive steps towards regional cooperation and profitability.

He also stressed the need for establishing a transmission line between Bangladesh and Nepal, requiring a trilateral agreement involving India.

The state minister said a proposal had been forwarded to the concerned parties, mentioning that with a functional transmission line, bi-directional electricity trade would become feasible.

Furthermore, Hamid suggested that the Bangladesh Power Management Institute could provide training to Nepalese engineers.

Expressing Bangladesh’s readiness to assist Nepal in developing solar power infrastructure, including solar power plants and solar home systems, he noted the interest of private investors in Nepal’s power sector and recommended the announcement of special incentives to attract further investment.

Ghanshyam Bhandari, the Nepali Ambassador, highlighted Nepal’s recent strides in creating a more liberal and business-friendly investment climate.

He emphasised Nepal’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Bangladesh, particularly in the realm of environmentally sustainable hydropower trade.