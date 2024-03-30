MPs’ interference won’t be accepted in upazila polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has warned of the interference of local members of parliament (MPs) in upazila elections.

“If any MP try to influence or interfere in the upazila elections, it will not be accepted. The elections will be held without party symbol. So, the purpose of the polls must be made successful. Lawmakers cannot interfere in the polls,” he said while exchanging views with the party’s leaders and workers of Rangpur division at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

Quader said: “Upazila polls are ahead. On your (leaders and workers) request, the prime minister has brought the scopes for you to contest the polls in a new way through open competitions.”

Those who want to contest the polls can take part in it, he said. “We want a free and fair election without any influence from anyone. From the very beginning, we are monitoring the organizational process. If anyone makes any irresponsible comment, it puts impact on the entire party discipline,” he said.

Organizational actions will be taken if anyone violates party discipline, he added.

The minister said many people made different comments over the national elections. There were concerns over the polls but everything was overcome through the completions in the elections, he said.

A total of 80 countries and 32 organizations extended congratulations to Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh and expressed their willingness to jointly work with Bangladesh, he mentioned.

The AL general secretary urged the party leaders and workers to create a bridge with the common people and make organizational bridge between districts and upazilas, and upazilas and unions.

AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan chaired the meeting while AL Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, were also present.

AL organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, who is in charge for Rangpur division, moderated the meeting.