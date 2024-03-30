Hindu Aid UK Annual Conference in London

By Matiar Chowdhury:

London: On Saturday, March 23, 2024, Hindu Aid UK marked a significant milestone with its inaugural Annua lGeneral Meeting held at a Restaurant in East Ham, London. The event brought together members toreflect on past achievements, outline future endeavours, and establish a new leadership structure.

The appointment of Dr. Sukanta Maitra as the new Chief Coordinator and the formation of arevamped working team and Mr Mihir Sarkar as head of advisory committee were met withenthusiasm.

The meeting commenced with a sacred recitation from the Srimad Bhagavad Geeta by Pradip Saha,followed by an enlightening introduction to Hindu Aid UK's mission and objectives by ChiefCoordinator Mr. Mihir Sarkar. Admin Coordinator Anupam Saha efficiently moderated theproceedings, highlighting the organisation's achievements and challenges. The treasurer Mr Sojoy Saha presented the full accounts report.

Throughout the meeting, various coordinators such as Ajit Saha, Sujit Sen, Chinmoy Chowdhury, DrSukanta Maitra, Royal Mitra and Dip Sharma provided updates on their respective areas ofresponsibility. Additionally, various participants such as Shantanu Das Gupta, Mr Himanish Goswami,Anagh Roy, Prosenjit Paul, Adhir Das, Shaymol Datta, Sushanta Saha, Pilton Dey, Bijoy Sarkar,Kamal Saha, Rupom Saha and Miss Shuchishmita Maitra expressed their support and voicedsatisfaction with Hindu Aid's progress In light of organisational restructuring, Narayan Bhattacharjeeproposed a reshuffle every two years. Anupam Saha outlined the proposed newcommittee,recommending Dr Sukanta Maitra as the new Chief Coordinator.

As the meeting concluded, outgoing Chief Coordinator Mr. Mihir Sarkar expressed gratitude for theopportunity to serve and announced a transition towards an advisory role. The appointment of Dr.Sukanta Maitra as the new Chief Coordinator was warmly received, along with the formation of a newworking team and advisory committee. The event concluded on a celebratory note with flowerbouquets presented to outgoing and incoming leadership. Attendees enjoyed a delightful array ofvegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine, fostering camaraderie and fellowship.