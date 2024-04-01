Bangladesh at precarious 115-4 at lunch on Day 3

Bangladesh found themselves in wanting by being reduced to 115-4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Onus was on now on Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque, the two most experienced batters to steer the side past the precarious situation.

Shakib, playing his first Test in a year was on the crease with 6 with Mominul Haque, who waged a lone battle during the second innings of the first Test for Bangladesh on 2, BSS reports.

Bangladesh are now trailing by 416 runs after losing three wickets more on an eventful morning session.

Sri Lankan posted 531 in first innings, thanks to six batters getting past half-centuries marks.

Fast bowler Vishwa Fernando claimed 2-29, including the wicket of Zakir Hasan who so far top-scored for the side with 54 after Bangladesh resumed at 55-1.

Zakir began the day, hitting Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva a boundary through short third man and then took on pacer Lahiru Kumara to keep the scoreboard going.

He raised his fourth fifty off 97 balls, steering Fernando past gully for a boundary.

Shortly after his fifty, Fernando jagged one in late to rattle his stump to give Sri Lanka the first breakthrough of the day.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossan Shanto left the team in trouble further by clipping one straight to short mid-wicket when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (1-31) turned one sharply.

On the stroke of the lunch, Fernando struck again to worsen Bangladesh further when he dismissed nightwatchman Taijul for 22.