Chinese company to invest $6mn in BEPZA EZ

Chinese company Taisheng (Bangladesh) Webbing Co Ltd is going to set up a Shoe, Bag and Garments Accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ) with an investment of US$ 6 million.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Li Yecai, Managing Director of Taisheng (Bangladesh) Webbing Co Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BEPZA Complex in the capital recently.

Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) were also present there, said a press release.

Mentionable that BEPZA EZ is the largest venture of BEPZA located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram on 1138.55 acres of land.

The company will produce annually 6 million tons of shoe lace, elastic, draw cord, drawstring, string, webbing belt and webbing tape creating employment opportunities for 200 Bangladeshi nationals.