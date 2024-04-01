Khaleda Zia’s health condition still stable

The health condition of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is still stable. But she is under close observation of physicians at the Evercare Hospital in the capital.

“Madam’s treatment is undergoing at the coronary care unit of the hospital. The physicians of her medical board are keeping her under their close observation. We talked to the BNP chief’s personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain in the morning. Doctor will inform if any situation arises,” said the party media cell member Sharul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda Zia, also the former prime minister, was admitted to the CCU of Evercare Hospital after Saturday midnight following the deterioration of her health. She reached at Evercare Hospital at about 2:54am. After conducted some tests, she was shifted to the CCU.